KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has proposed that the Home Ministry (KDN) instal biometric closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras along the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly in Sungai Golok, to curb drug trafficking in the state.

State Youth, Sports, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said the proposal came following discussions between the state government, police and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) on the need to strengthen border security.

He said biometric drones should also be deployed to monitor border movements, in addition to the immediate installation of scanners or detectors at the main entry point of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang.

“Since the illegal route along the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok stretch was closed, all movements now go through the main entry point, and without scanners, it would be difficult to detect criminal activities,” he said during the winding-up session of the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Meanwhile, he said a more comprehensive approach was needed to tackle the online sale of drugs, including e-cigarettes and ‘magic mushroom’ vape products, which were increasingly popular among students.

Zamakhshari expressed hope that the federal government would provide an additional allocation to carry out more awareness campaigns for that purpose.

He added that drug abuse was not a localised issue and should not be politicised, as it was among the country’s main threats that must be addressed collectively.

Zamakhshari said that according to AADK statistics from 2018 to 2024, Kelantan recorded a 43.48 per cent increase in the number of drug addicts, compared with Selangor (71.68 per cent), Johor (73.5 per cent) and Penang (59 per cent).

“Although the number of drug addicts in Kelantan is still below the national percentage of 47.45 per cent, the state government views the issue seriously and efforts to curb it must continue to be strengthened,” he said.