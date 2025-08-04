Kelantan ranks third for drug addiction in Malaysia with 11,280 cases

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has recorded 11,280 drug addicts and abusers as of March 2025, marking it as the state with the third-highest rate of drug addiction in Malaysia.

The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) reported 597 cases per 100,000 population, trailing behind Terengganu (663) and Perlis (609).

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh noted a 5.4% decline compared to the previous year, attributing the improvement to integrated efforts such as enforcement crackdowns, preventive education, and tighter border controls.

“The closure of illegal entry points has helped curb the flow of prohibited substances,“ he said after attending the State Drug Control Action Council Meeting.

Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) accounted for 89.3% of cases (10,071 individuals), followed by opiates (6.8%), psychotropic pills (2.5%), and cannabis (0.4%).

Ruslin emphasized ongoing collaboration with police, immigration, and customs to enhance prevention and rehabilitation programmes. - Bernama