Malaysia to host Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton next month

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 64 badminton players with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition, scheduled to be held for the first time in Malaysia from Sept 17–20.

Special Olympics Malaysia, in a statement, said the tournament will take place at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, here, and will also involve the participation of 17 ‘unified partners’—non-disabled players—aimed at fostering inclusivity through sport.

“The participants are from Special Olympics programmes in 10 countries - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

“Representing the host country are 12 Malaysian athletes with IDD and four unified partners, ready to take to the court with the full support of local fans,” the statement said today.

The competition will feature two age categories—16 to 21 years and 22 to 33 years—and will contest men’s and women’s singles and doubles, including unified doubles, which sees players with and without IDD paired together and competing as a team - BERNAMA