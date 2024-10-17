Kelantan RTD made over RM151k from auctioning off 38 seized vehicles

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) collected a total of RM151,100 after auctioning 38 seized vehicles during a public bidding event on Wednesday (October 16).

Kelantan RTD director Mohd Misuari Abdullah confirmed that 58 bidders participated in the public auction that offered 42 vehicles, including 24 that can be registered and 18 scrap vehicles of various types and brands, according to Berita Harian.

He added that all bidders who joined the event purchased Public Auctioning Documents worth RM70 from last Monday (Oct 7) until Thursday (Oct 10).

Misuari confirmed that the vehicle with the highest bid was a Toyota BB (A) clone, with a reserve price of RM12,900 and auctioned at RM35,500.

Meanwhile, the lowest-priced vehicle is a Modenas Kriss scrap motorcycle auctioned off at RM50.

“Of the 12 cloned cars auctioned, nine were bid on with a total value of RM119,100, while the other four were not successfully auctioned,” he was quoted as saying.

Misuari also mentioned that the cars auctioned off included a Honda Civic, Honda Jazz, Mini Cooper, Proton Saga and Mercedez Benz while motorcycles in the auction included the Modenas AN110F, Modenas Kriss together with the Honda C100.

“All vehicles auctioned are the result of seizures and forfeitures by the court over the past year. There are still 100 more vehicles awaiting court action,” he was also quoted as saying.

Besides that, he added that the disposal of vehicles in 2022 done twice involved a price quotation and public auction of 66 vehicles that garnered a total of RM226,584.