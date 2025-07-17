Kelantan sees 78% surge in contraband seizures with stricter border control

KOTA BHARU: The value of seized contraband in Kelantan jumped by nearly 78% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, thanks to stricter border enforcement and coordinated operations.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat revealed that RM171.5 million worth of illegal goods were confiscated from January to June, a sharp increase from RM37.2 million in 2023.

He credited the success to the closure of border crossings in December 2024 and improved collaboration between state and federal agencies.

“This achievement reflects the strong synergy among enforcement teams, leading to better security control,“ Mohd Yusoff said during the Kelantan Police Contingent’s monthly assembly.

The police chief stressed that the results were not accidental but the outcome of strategic planning and teamwork.

He urged agencies to maintain cooperation to further curb smuggling. “Our goal is not just higher seizure numbers but protecting Kelantan’s sovereignty and public safety,“ he added.

Mohd Yusoff also highlighted the need for digital tools like AI to boost enforcement efficiency.

He reminded officers to uphold discipline and integrity, calling them the foundation of public trust in the police force. “Our duty is a serious responsibility to the nation, not just words,“ he said. - Bernama