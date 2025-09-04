Kelantan sees decrease in dengue cases

KOTA BHARU: A total of 641 dengue fever cases were reported in Kelantan as of April 5, a drop of 2.3 per cent compared to 656 cases during the same period last year, said State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

According to him, no dengue-related deaths had been recorded so far this year and the current number of cases was lower than those reported before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dengue fever cases this year have decreased by 52.3 percent compared to 1,344 cases in 2020 and by 45 percent compared to 1,164 cases in 2019,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini also said that 43 dengue outbreaks had been reported statewide as of the 14th Epidemiological Week, an increase from 33 outbreaks recorded during the same period last year.

Of the total, 38 had ended while five remained active, he added.

However, Dr Zaini said that dengue outbreak hotspots had been recorded in Kelantan this year.

To curb the spread of the outbreak, he said a total of 76,998 premises had been inspected for Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

“A total of 412 compounds, amounting to RM206,000, were issued to the owners of premises where Aedes breeding grounds were detected under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 (Act 154),” he said.

Dr Zaini also urged the public to implement preventive measures, including spending 10 minutes each week to locate and destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, holding monthly gotong-royong, using aerosol sprays, and protecting themselves from mosquito bites.

“Anyone with symptoms such as fever, joint pain, rashes, and similar signs should immediately seek treatment, particularly those living in high-risk areas,” he said.