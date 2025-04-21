KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has expressed deep concern regarding security issues along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

In light of this, he emphasised the urgent need to finalise the proposal for constructing a wall and establishing a buffer zone in the Sungai Golok area without delay.

Sultan Muhammad V said this in his royal address when opening the Third Term of the 15th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today.

He also stressed the urgent need for a swift resolution to the recurring flood issues in the state.

“I urge that the integrated river basin projects for Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok be expedited in all its phases,“ he said.

“Priority must be given to the construction of the Lebir Dam, as it is crucial in addressing the flood challenges in Kelantan,“ he added.

Sultan Muhammad V also urged government agencies, departments, and companies involved in the agricultural sector to remain focused on their core responsibilities while intensifying efforts to ensure the state and country’s food security is firmly secured.

“I strongly encourage the government and the public to explore and cultivate high-potential crops, such as coconut and durian, as valuable sources of income within the agricultural sector.

In line with the Kelantan Agricultural Development Enactment (2022), His Royal Highness urged the immediate development of an agricultural produce collection centre in Lojing to avoid losing key opportunities for revenue, investment, and economic growth.

Sultan Muhammad V also urged local authorities to focus on ensuring that towns in Kelantan remain clean, beautiful and vibrant, apart from effective municipal management.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the National Landscape Department for its valuable cooperation with the Kota Bharu Municipal Council - Islamic City in successfully executing the landscape project in Kota Bharu town.

“Additionally, I hope that all local authorities, with the full support of the government, will address the issue of abandoned buildings and capitalise on the economic opportunities within the city to further bolster local development,“ he added.

In addition, His Royal Highness emphasised the need to accelerate infrastructure development while offering competitive tax exemption incentives to attract greater investment to Kelantan.

“For instance, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is poised to bring new strategic value to the state, particularly through the establishment of a cargo-oriented development zone in Pasir Puteh and a transit-oriented development hub in the emerging township of Tunjong,” he said.

“In addition to enhancing and strengthening the state’s transportation network, this project will also generate significant economic multiplier effects for my people. Therefore, it is vital that the public views this as an opportunity to actively participate and benefit from the spillover impact of such a major development.

He further recommended that the state government explore and introduce alternative education platforms - particularly in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) - to better align with current industry demands.

“Key focus areas should include the development of the manufacturing sector to attract investments to Kelantan, the upgrading of clean water supply infrastructure and road networks, and the advancement of the agricultural and tourism sectors, along with the empowerment of other high-potential industries.

Touching on federal-state cooperation, Sultan Muhammad V expressed satisfaction with the harmonious relationship between the two, noting its importance in driving progress.

“Priority should be given to infrastructure projects approved under the 11th and 12th Malaysia Plans, collaborative efforts to optimise land use for agricultural productivity, and the implementation of biodiversity conservation initiatives across the state,” he added.