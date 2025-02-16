KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will hold an engagement session with stakeholders or related agencies to formulate an integrated plan to address the issue of drug abuse in the state.

State Youth, Sports, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said the state government is now working with the National Anti-Drug Agency, police and rehabilitation centres to overcome the issue.

“We are also coordinating with the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) to coordinate activities related to drug prevention and rehabilitation in Kelantan.

“We will also continue to increase recreational activities to encourage the young people to fill their time with useful things, in addition to continuing education and prevention efforts at all levels,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said drug abuse in the country is concerning with an upward trend every year and Kelantan has the highest rate based on the ratio of every 100,000 residents.

Terengganu is second, followed by Perlis (third) and Kedah (fourth), with the four states sharing two major similarities, namely, they are border areas with can easily have smuggling routes, and have Malay-Muslim majorities.