Kelantan ulama backs Anwar’s leadership for Malaysia’s stability

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy chairman of Jabhah Pondok Kelantan Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki Hafizahullah has voiced strong backing for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, urging stability under the MADANI government.

Speaking at the ‘Malaysia Bermunajat 2025’ event at Putra Mosque, he stressed the ulama’s commitment to assisting in overcoming national challenges.

“We fully support the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. God willing, we stand behind him. All the obstacles and challenges in this country can be overcome. Malaysia can be saved, and the government under Datuk Seri’s leadership can be preserved,” he said. The gathering, attended by Anwar and thousands, promoted supplication and unity under Malaysian MADANI values.

Syeikh Wazir cautioned against frequent government changes, noting Islam discourages short-term political instability. He advocated for a stable administration lasting up to 10 years to ensure policy consistency and socio-economic growth.

“In Malaysia, we see governments changing every five years, two years, or even after one year, resulting in shifting policies, the decline of religious schools, and a decline in all areas, (including) the economy. This is not the Islamic way,” he added.

Prime Minister Anwar earlier called for unity between ulama and leaders to address modern challenges like AI and digitalization. - Bernama