Kelantan wildlife captures two male elephants in Gua Musang

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) captured two wild elephants in Kampung Pulai, Gua Musang yesterday.

State Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the two elephants, both male, were captured following a report from villagers last Tuesday after the wild animals were seen roaming the area and damaging their crops.

“Acting on the complaint, seven members of the Kelantan Elephant Capture Unit (UTG) conducted surveillance and successfully captured the two elephants yesterday in the Kampung Pulai, Gua Musang orchard area.

“The capture of these wild elephants has somewhat brought relief to the residents, as well as prevented further losses due to the destruction of crops and property by pachyderm,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hafid said the operation to relocate and release the wild elephants to a more suitable and safe habitat will be carried out soon with the assistance of the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, Lanchang in Pahang.

“To reduce human-wildlife conflicts in the area, we have provided advisory services to residents, especially farmers, to take mitigation measures.

“They include installing blue LED lights on the path identified as the entrance route for wild elephants to the plantation, constantly cleaning the plantation and erecting an Elephant Electric Fence System (SPEG) around the plantation area,“ he said.

He said the public is also advised to be more careful and vigilant, and if they encounter wildlife, not to take any action on their own that could pose a safety hazard to themselves.