Kemas boosts rural education and entrepreneurship in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The Community Development Department (Kemas) is set to expand its role in knowledge-sharing, community development, and inclusive service delivery.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised Kemas’ commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and education reforms under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

Speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa MADANI programme, Ahmad Zahid outlined Kemas’ initiatives, including sewing workshops for women and youth in Kampung Sapagaya.

“We provide encouragement, loans, and supervision to nurture entrepreneurs, particularly among the younger generation,“ he said.

This year, KKDW introduced 42 transformative programmes, including upgrades to Kemas kindergartens.

A new pre-tahfiz kindergarten system, digital smart classrooms, and the PeliTa@Kemas programme aim to strengthen rural education.

Ahmad Zahid also announced the Special Tunas Kindergarten for children with autism, launching first in Melaka before expanding nationwide.

“Each district will have an autism-friendly Kemas kindergarten to support affected families,“ he added.

Over 50% of Kemas kindergartens will undergo upgrades to enhance early education facilities.

During the event, Ahmad Zahid distributed equipment under the Rural Entrepreneurship Strengthening Support Programme (SPKLB) and inaugurated a new Kemas kindergarten building and skills training centre. – Bernama