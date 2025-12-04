TAPAH: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has given an assurance that all KEMAS kindergartens and nurseries in Perak will be upgraded, including strengthening the worship modules and memorising the common surahs of the Quran among children.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that education remains a priority for the government, including efforts to empower the institutions of kindergartens and Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM).

He said these institutions have successfully produced outstanding human capital among rural communities and who can contribute to the nation.

“If a family wants to succeed, then focus on education. Many Orang Asli children have been accepted into MRSM and Orang Asli children are among those who scored straight A’s in their subjects,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this in his speech at the KEMAS Parenting Skill event at the Tapah Sports Complex here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, described Mohamad Yusri as a person who is qualified and capable of continuing a legacy of outstanding service to the people, especially in empowering the field of education.

Ahmad Zahid said that the BN candidate, with his background as an educator and the son of a former KEMAS human resources development supervisor, could bring greater change to the Ayer Kuning state constituency.

“With a strong religious background and good academic qualifications, he (Mohamad Yusri) not only can continue the work of the late Ishsam Shahruddin, but also bring greater changes to Ayer Kuning,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam, 58, on Feb 22.

The state by-election will see a three-cornered fight involving BN’s Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 26 for polling and April 22 for early voting.