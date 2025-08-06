Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 invites motoring groups nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2025 programme is now open to motoring enthusiast groups from all states for the first time.

This initiative aims to strengthen patriotism among Malaysians through nationwide participation.

Previously, only one motor group was allowed to join the convoy across Peninsular Malaysia.

Naim Fahmi Ahmad Tajuddin, senior director of the Malaysian Information Department (JAPEN), explained the change in policy.

“Every state has its own motoring groups, so this year, each state can decide which group represents them,” he said on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia.

Free Jalur Gemilang flags will be distributed during the journey.

Contributions to local communities at checkpoints are also part of the programme.

JAPEN will oversee coordination in each state to ensure smooth execution.

Government agencies will hold exhibitions and services along the route.

“We hope for strong public participation to elevate patriotism nationwide,” Naim Fahmi added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the campaign on July 27 in Muar, Johor.

The convoy will cover 88 checkpoints across Malaysia, including Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

It concludes on August 31 at Dataran Putrajaya, the National Day celebration venue. – Bernama