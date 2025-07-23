PADU updates 30.4 million profiles with integrated data

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Database System (PADU) has successfully integrated data from 204 government agencies, updating profiles for 30.4 million citizens and permanent residents as of June 2025.

The Ministry of Economy (MOE) confirmed the system’s role in refining subsidy distribution by identifying target groups more accurately.

The ministry explained that PADU shifts from traditional income classifications (B40, M40, T20) to net disposable income (NDI) for better precision.

“NDI measures household income by deducting the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living (PAKW) from disposable income, ensuring a fairer assessment of living standards,“ the MOE stated on Parliament’s website.

This adjustment addresses concerns raised by Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) regarding subsidy distribution accuracy.

The ministry emphasised that PADU’s data-sharing capability enhances policy planning and resource allocation.

“It reduces errors in beneficiary selection and improves monitoring,“ the statement added. – Bernama