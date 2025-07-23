PDRM detects foreign intelligence threats to Malaysia’s security

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has uncovered potential threats linked to foreign intelligence agencies that could undermine national security.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail highlighted two key incidents—the kidnapping of a Palestinian national and the seizure of six firearms from an Israeli national—as suspected foreign intelligence operations.

Mohd Khalid stated, “PDRM is always prepared to prevent and address various external threats which could impact national security, including agendas by foreign intelligence agencies which may attempt to interfere with or disrupt the country’s stability and sovereignty.”

Enhanced monitoring measures are in place at all entry points, with close coordination between PDRM, the Immigration Department, the Border Control and Protection Agency, and Interpol.

Authorities are also scrutinising long-term foreign residents, including permanent residents and business consultants, to mitigate risks.

Regarding the Palestinian community in Malaysia, Mohd Khalid urged caution, advising them to “maintain a low profile to avoid becoming targets, and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the police.”

PDRM has strengthened collaborations with domestic and international security agencies through intelligence-sharing initiatives.

“PDRM remains committed to safeguarding Malaysia’s security, and ensuring the well-being of its people at all times,“ he affirmed. – Bernama