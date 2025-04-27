KOTA BHARU: The kenaf industry is poised to endure for more than five years and compete alongside palm oil, rubber and cocoa industries, through a robust strategic plan in development, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He stated that his ministry is collaborating with the director-general and officials from the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the industry.

“To strengthen the kenaf sector, we must identify leading producers, engage with farmers, and boost the value-added products derived from kenaf to 60 per cent, ensuring they are recognised as Malaysian-made goods,” he noted.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board 2025 Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Johari also emphasised the need for a clear five-year plan with defined targets to secure the long-term growth and resilience of the industry.

Johari explained that the plan would provide a solid foundation for LKTN to continue leading the industry, as kenaf is a versatile crop with significant potential.

He suggested that LKTN look to other successful commodities, which have become mainstays of the national economy, as benchmarks for developing the kenaf sector.

“Kenaf has strong economic prospects, but LKTN must explore the best methods and necessary skills to produce high-quality products,“ he said.

He emphasised that while kenaf can be used to produce a wide range of goods, the right expertise is essential to unlocking its full potential.

Johari also revealed that LKTN plans to send its board members to countries such as Bangladesh and China, which are exporters of kenaf, to learn about the production process and other key aspects.

To further boost the industry, Johari highlighted that LKTN is focused on introducing new varieties, such as Malaysia Kenaf 1 (MK1) and MK2, which are expected to yield 20 metric tons per hectare.

Turning to trade issues, Johari addressed the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Malaysia and other trading partners.

He stated that the Malaysian government will seek to renegotiate the 24 per cent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, which have been delayed for 90 days.