KESUMA disburses Perkeso benefits to seven recipients

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) disbursed Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) benefits to seven recipients today.

The benefits included lifelong pensions, permanent disability pensions and survivors’ pensions, which are provided to those who have lost their family head due to heart complications and pneumonia, individuals with chronic illnesses and those involved in road accidents.

The benefits were presented by Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim in conjunction with its Ramadan event here today.

The event, which began at 6.30 pm, continued with the Ramadan takzirah (talk) by Sheikh Nuruddin Marbu Al-Banjari Al-Makki.

Also present were KESUMA secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Kesuma deputy secretary-general (Policy and International) Dr Mohd Shaharin Umar and over 300 ministry staff.