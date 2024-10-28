KESUMA officials told to visit states, address workers’ concerns

GEORGE TOWN: Officials from the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) have been told to visit each state to directly hear and understand the issues faced by workers in the country.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said that this aligns with Kesuma’s 3K aspirations: to enhance workers’ welfare, skills and productivity.

“We need to be with the workers; it’s of no use to sit in air-conditioned offices in Putrajaya. We must go out to all states— Pulau Bintang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan — everywhere, to be on the ground, hear workers’ views, understand their hardships, and then work to solve their problems,” he said.

ALSO READ: New social protection framework for workers under review - KESUMA

He said this at the Kesuma and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) Deepavali Celebration at the Penang Chinese Assembly Hall here tonight, also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

Sim also said that the government is committed to the welfare of the Indian community, as reflected in the Malaysian Indians Skills Initiative (MISI), which allocates RM30 million to upskill workers.

Sim said the Kesuma and Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) initiative was established specifically to help Indian youth enhance skills in fields like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), computing and digitalisation, opening opportunities for higher-paying jobs.

ALSO READ: KESUMA committed to strengthening human capital development in line with National TVET Policy 2030

Earlier, Sim presented corporate social responsibility (CSR) donations from Kesuma and HRD Corp to six welfare organisations in Penang and Kedah, each receiving RM10,000 and hampers in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration on Oct 31.

A total of 146 recipients from underprivileged families in the state received food baskets, while wheelchairs and ‘Prihatin’ packs from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) were presented to five beneficiaries.