New social protection framework for workers under review - KESUMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is currently reviewing a new social protection framework to provide 24-hour comprehensive social security coverage, even outside of working hours, the Dewan Rakyat was informed today.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad highlighted that, in principle, the new framework aims to bridge the inequality gap and ensure that no worker is left without protection.

He noted that Perkeso also provides social protection insurance through the Employment Injury Scheme and the Disablement Scheme to insured individuals eligible under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789), and the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022 (Act 838).

“The Employment Injury Scheme provides medical benefits, temporary disability benefits, permanent disability benefits, dependents’ benefits, constant care allowances, funeral expenses, and physical or vocational rehabilitation benefits.

“Under the Disablement Scheme, there are benefits for disability pensions, disability assistance, constant care allowances, survivor pensions, physical or vocational rehabilitation benefits, funeral expenses, educational benefits, and medical benefits,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from V. Sivakumar (PH-Batu Gajah) regarding the launch date of a comprehensive social insurance scheme aimed at protecting low-income workers, following rising living costs that have reduced their ability to obtain private health insurance.

