Kesuma plans financial management course for gig workers nationwide

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) is planning to introduce a financial management course for gig workers as part of efforts to help them plan their finances more effectively and empower the group.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the initiative is crucial in equipping gig workers with essential financial knowledge, including saving, investing, and overall money management.

“We have started a roadshow in Kuala Lumpur with gig workers in the film sector, and here in Penang, we engaged mostly with e-hailing drivers,” he told reporters after attending the Penang Rider Jalan Teruih programme in Permatang Pauh last night.

Sim said one of the key issues raised during the session was gig workers’ understanding of tax obligations, which could be addressed through structured financial literacy programmes.

“During the programme, some expressed anxiety about paying taxes, which points to a lack of understanding of taxation matters,” he said.

Sim said Kesuma will continue its nationwide tour to engage with gig workers, serving as a platform to share information on the Gig Workers Bill 2025 that was tabled in Parliament recently.

He said the engagement sessions are also meant to hear gig workers’ concerns and explore solutions to the challenges they face.

Kesuma also plans to provide courses and skills training, such as motorcycle repair and cooking, to support career development and create more job opportunities for gig workers.

Sim urged supermarkets, shopping centres, and food court operators, especially large-scale ones, to provide safer and more convenient waiting facilities for delivery riders.

“The provision of strategic, rider-friendly waiting areas will benefit not only delivery workers but also customers and businesses,” he said.

The Penang Rider Jalan Teruih program last night gathered over 1,500 motorcyclists, mostly p-hailing workers, as part of Kesuma’s information tour on the Gig Workers Bill 2025.

The event began with a three-kilometre motorcycle convoy led by Sim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bukit Mertajam, from the JPJ Seberang Jaya office to the main programme site in Permatang Pauh.

It was organised by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) in collaboration with the Penang Youth and Sports Department and the Penang Youth Development Centre (PYDC).

Motorcycle clubs such as Xtreme Bikers Club, MSBKC, Northern Versy Owner Group, Zontes 368G Northern Rider Club, PMTC, Sahabat Honda Penaga, ATMS, and RRC Grab 2W Penang also took part.

The programme marked Sim’s first direct engagement with 1,500 gig workers, where he explained how the Gig Workers Bill 2025 will strengthen protection for the community in terms of labour law, social security, and workers’ rights.

Participants also enjoyed a lucky draw that offered an electric motorcycle (EV) as the grand prize, along with more than 400 other prizes, making the event an important platform to strengthen ties between the government and the gig worker community. – Bernama