KESUMA to present Gig Economy Policy Framework in Parliament next month

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) plans to present the Malaysian Gig Economy Employment and Legislation Policy Framework in Parliament, next month.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the framework is being prepared to align with the tabling of the Supply Bill 2025.

“The final draft is nearly complete, and we anticipate the first reading to take place in December, followed by the second reading in March 2025.

“The initial draft includes provisions requiring gig workers to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) for their welfare, even if they do not have an employer,“ he told reporters after officiating at the Oghe Kelate 2024 MyFutureJobs Career Carnival at the Kesedar Headquarters in Gua Musang here today.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that a new act will be introduced to safeguard the welfare of gig economy workers.

The bill will be presented by KESUMA.