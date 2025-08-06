Key witness in ex-CM case attacked in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed an incident in which a businessman was allegedly attacked at his residence in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, earlier this morning.

It is learnt that the businessman is a key prosecution witness in an ongoing court case involving a former chief minister.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the police received a report regarding the incident at 7.20 am.

He said that a formal press statement will be issued soon to provide further details on the case.

“It is believed that the incident involved between four and five suspects... the investigation team is currently still at the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted. - Bernama