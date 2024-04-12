Khabib Gym to be opened in Johor - Johor MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be opening a training gym in Johor.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the matter was decided through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the mixed martial artist (MMA) and the Johor state sports council.

“During his audience with the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail in October, we discussed about youth development programmes and the proposal to open a training gym in the state.

“The state government delegation and I had the opportunity to meet with Khabib in Abu Dhabi. During today’s meeting, I witnessed the MoU signing relating to the opening of Khabib Gym in Johor,“ he posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

Onn Hafiz said that the state government’s delegation also managed to visit the The Eagles MMA and Khabib Gym in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m very amazed to see the world class facilities that are here myself, including the MMA octagon and the special areas for martial arts such as Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, boxing and wrestling. It’s also has complete equipment for cardio and weight training.

“Rehabilitation facilities are also available, including a sauna and a swimming pool to help users achieve their best performance during training,” he said.

He expressed hope that the cooperation would help the development of ummah and to ensure more world-class quality sports facilities are built for the benefit of the people in the state, especially Johor youth in the world of sports.