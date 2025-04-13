King and Queen extend Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today extended the Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year greetings to the Malaysian Sikh and Tamil communities, respectively.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Their Majesties emphasised that harmony among Malaysians, regardless of religion and race, has always been the pillar of the nation’s prosperity.

“May this year bring joy, happiness and well-being to all celebrating,” Their Majesties said.

The Tamil New Year will be celebrated tomorrow, with the Tamil community observing Chittirai Puthandu, the Malayalee community celebrating Vishu, and the Sikh community commemorating Vaisakhi.