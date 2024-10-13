King arrives in Brunei for three-day state visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan today to begin a three-day state visit to Brunei.

The special aircraft carrying His Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, landed at Brunei International Airport at 11.25 am and they were accorded a red-carpet welcome.

Accompanying Their Majesties was Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Their Majesties were greeted by the Crown Prince of Brunei, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah.

Also present to greet Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah were Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Malik and his wife Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul Adawiyyah, as Royal Family Escorts, along with Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah.

Besides Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Brunei, Datuk Mohd Aini Atan, those attending the welcoming ceremony included Brunei’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Minister of Defence II, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Halbi Mohd Yussof, who is the Minister-in-Attendance, Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Yusof, and Brunei’s Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Datuk Seri Setia Abdul Manaf Metussin.

Accompanying the King on this visit are Malaysian Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, along with senior officials from Istana Negara, ministries, and related agencies.

His Majesty then inspected a static guard-of-honour mounted by members of the Royal Guard Regiment of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces before proceeding to the hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan where their Majesties will be staying.

To commence the visit, the King and Queen will attend a tea reception with Malaysians in Brunei this evening.

Tomorrow, Their Majesties will be accorded a state welcome at Istana Nurul Iman, followed by an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his consort, Pengiran Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, at Cheradi Laila Kenchana, Istana Nurul Iman.

In the afternoon, Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to visit Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA) to inaugurate the Malaysian Publications Corner, which showcases collaborative research publications between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will also host a State Banquet in honour of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah at the Royal Banquet Hall, Istana Nurul Iman.

This is His Majesty’s inaugural state visit to Brunei since ascending the throne on January 31 and comes at the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

This visit, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, is seen as a significant opportunity to further strengthen the close and special relationship between the two nations, underpinned by shared Malay sultanate heritage, religion, culture, and family ties.