King attends pre-council meeting ahead of Conference of Rulers session

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

According to the post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the 270th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers will run for two days, starting tomorrow.

The session will be presided over by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim briefed the Conference of Rulers on several key developments.

This included preparations for the 47th ASEAN Summit slated for the end of this month.

Anwar also updated the rulers on the invitation for United States President Donald Trump to visit Malaysia in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit.

The Prime Minister briefed on Malaysia’s official stance on Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan. – Bernama