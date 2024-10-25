King breakfasts with the people, surveys cleanliness of the capital

KUALA LUMPUR: The King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, graciously joined the public and his staff for breakfast at a restaurant in the capital today.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty was seen engaging with the people and posing for photos.

ALSO READ: King’s personal medical team extends helping hand to road crash victims

“The public was excited to have the opportunity to meet His Majesty in person,“ the post stated.

After breakfast, Sultan Ibrahim took a walk to survey the cleanliness of the surroundings in the city centre.

His Majesty is deeply concerned about public cleanliness and environmental wellness, in line with efforts to ensure Kuala Lumpur remains a clean and well-organised city.