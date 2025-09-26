King consents to appointment of six new members of SUHAKAM

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has consented to the appointment of six new members of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) for the 2025-2028 session.

They are Datuk Mary @ Mariati Robert, Dahim Anak Danot, Bathmavathi a/p K. Krishnan, Datuk Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, Datuk Tay Lee Ly and Abdul Kadir Jailani Ismail.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement today, said the appointment was made in accordance with subsection 5(2) of the SUHAKAM Act 1999 [Act 597].

“Their appointment is for a term of up to three years until Aug 19, 2028,” he said. - Bernama