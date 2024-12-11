King decrees civil servants to perform duties with integrity, to never break the rules - KSN

SEPANG: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has decreed all civil servants to carry out their duties with the highest level of integrity and to never break the rules and regulations set within the public service.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, said that this royal decree was conveyed to him during an audience with His Majesty at Istana Negara today.

“I was granted an audience with the King this morning, during which His Majesty said that politicians come and go, even a King comes and goes, but civil servants remain in government.

“So carry out the duties with full integrity, His Majesty decreed,” Shamsul Azri at the 2024 National Development Award (APN) themed ‘Pembangunan MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni’ here today.

Shamsul Azri also called on all civil servants to embrace the values of MALAYSIA, which stand for Mesra (Friendly), Adil (Fair), Luhur (Noble), Amanah (Trustworthy), Yakin (Confident), Setia (Loyal), Islah (Reformative), and Arif (Wise).

The KSN, however, stressed that every civil servant must not only be knowledgeable and skilled, but also possess a deep understanding of regulations, procedures, laws, and practical skills in order to perform their duties effectively and efficiently, in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda for national development.

Regarding the performance of the 4th Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12), Shamsul Azri said that 65.82 per cent, or RM59.24 billion, of the total allocation of RM90 billion for 8,719 projects had been recorded as of Nov 4.

“In this regard, all ministries must continue to work hard to ensure that development allocations are spent optimally, with the goal of exceeding 95 per cent expenditure performance for RP4,” he said.

To achieve this, the KSN wants all secretaries-general of all ministries to adopt a firm and reformative approach to the implementation of development programmes or projects.

“This is to ensure that sustainable national development benefits all segments of society,” he added.

In addition to efficient programme or project management, the Shamsul Azri also emphasised the need to prioritise public programmes or projects to achieve the best outcomes for the people.

“The assessment of the effectiveness and success of public programmes or projects must be institutionalised, so that it can provide a rational picture of the benefits to the target groups,” he added.