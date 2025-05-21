King graces LIMA’ 25 in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ‘25) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here.

His Majesty was greeted upon arrival at 10.15 am by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by his sons Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar; Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

Also present to welcome the royal family were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan; Navy chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain, and Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Sultan Ibrahim then toured several booths, namely Sapura Secured Technologies (SST); the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF); the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and the Ministry of Defence Turkiye, before departing for home at around 11 am.

LIMA’25 is co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), focusing on innovation and enhancing competitiveness among industry players in line with technological advancements.

Themed ‘Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements’, this year’s exhibition remains one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in Southeast Asia since its inception in 1991.