King graces opening of 15th Parliament’s Fourth Session

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today graced the official opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

This marks Sultan Ibrahim’s second Parliament opening ceremony since being sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2024.

His Majesty arrived at the Dewan Rakyat at approximately 10.10 am.

The King was accompanied by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, his two deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, members of the Cabinet, and heads of foreign delegations.

The Prime Minister then presented a document containing the Royal Address to His Majesty, to officially open the parliamentary session.

The ceremony was also broadcast live across official media channels, local television stations, and online platforms.

According to the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this parliamentary sitting will span 18 days. The primary focus will be the debate on the royal address by Members of Parliament, which will take place over seven days starting from Feb 4. The winding-up sessions by the relevant ministries are scheduled for Feb 19 to 25.

Debates on the bills and other government matters will take place over the final six days of the meeting starting from Feb 26.

The Dewan Negara is scheduled to sit for 13 days, beginning March 3.