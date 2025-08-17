King grants audience to IGP for security updates

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today at Istana Bukit Tunku.

The meeting focused on updates regarding the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and broader security concerns, as shared on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

Mohd Khalid was accompanied by PDRM Special Branch Director Datuk Ibrahim Darus and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk M Kumar.

This marked the first official meeting between His Majesty and the newly appointed PDRM directors since their recent appointments. -Bernama