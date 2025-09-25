King grants PM Anwar audience for briefing on current national issues

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim granted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim an audience at Istana Bukit Tunku today.

The King confirmed on his official Facebook page that the Prime Minister presented a comprehensive briefing on various current national issues.

His Majesty was also briefed on the implementation of the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative and preparations for the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit.

Prime Minister Anwar announced on Monday that RON95 petrol prices would reduce to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 through the targeted BUDI95 subsidy programme.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed BUDI95 registration for 300,000 military and police personnel will begin this Friday, September 27.

Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients can register starting Saturday, September 28, according to the ministry’s schedule.

General registration opens on September 30 for all 16 million eligible Malaysians aged 16 and above with valid identification and driving licences.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will convene in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to October 28 this year.

Malaysia chairs ASEAN this year and will host the summit under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The gathering will bring together leaders from all ten ASEAN member states and their global dialogue partners. – Bernama