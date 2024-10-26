King officiates MIH Megatrends Conference 2024 opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, officiated the opening of the Malaysian International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends Conference 2024 today.

His Majesty arrived at 10 am and was greeted by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Also in attendance were the Communications Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, and KPJ Healthcare Bhd chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Bakar, who also chairs the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission.

Following the opening ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim spent about 30 minutes visiting the exhibition area, engaging with participants and exhibitors.

The three-day event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre features over 100 exhibitors from government agencies and the private sector, drawing more than 1,500 participants.

The MIH Megatrends Conference, which began yesterday, gathers healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers to drive solutions and advancements in the healthcare sector.