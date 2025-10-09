King presented with Budget 2026 proposals by PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim was presented with the Budget 2026 proposals by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during an audience at Istana Bukit Tunku.

The King granted the audience to the Prime Minister earlier today according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

Anwar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, is scheduled to table the budget proposals in Parliament tomorrow.

The Prime Minister had previously briefed media editors in Putrajaya yesterday about the upcoming budget.

He stated that the fourth MADANI Government Budget would focus on safeguarding the people’s welfare.

It will also aim to strengthen the national economy while reinforcing sustainable and inclusive foundations.

Based on the Parliament website’s Order of Business, Anwar will table the Supply Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat at 4 pm tomorrow.

Members of parliament will then debate the bill for eight days at the policy stage.

Ministerial winding-up sessions are scheduled to take place from October 29 to November 4.

Debate at the committee stage will follow from November 5 to November 27.

The Dewan Rakyat is expected to pass the bill after the committee stage debates conclude. – Bernama