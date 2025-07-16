Workplace accidents in Malaysia hit 4,409 cases from Jan to May 2024

TAIPING: A total of 4,409 workplace accidents were recorded across Malaysia from January to May this year, according to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

Director-General Mohd Hatta Zakaria revealed the figures during the Occupational Safety and Health Week and national-level Road to 150 Years of OSH 2025 celebration.

The manufacturing sector accounted for the highest number of incidents with 2,320 cases. Other sectors included agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (510), finance, insurance, and real estate (481), transport, storage, and communications (280), and hotels and restaurants (219). Tragically, 94 of these accidents were fatal.

Selangor reported the most cases at 975, followed by Johor (810) and Perak (422). Other states with significant numbers included Penang (377), Pahang (255), and Negeri Sembilan (247). Meanwhile, Perlis recorded the lowest at just six cases.

Over 200 participants attended the OSH Week 2025 programme, which emphasised the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation in workplace safety. The event, themed *Revolutionising Occupational Safety and Health: The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digitalisation at the Workplace*, was organised alongside the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health and PERKESO.

Mohd Hatta highlighted the importance of modern technologies such as automation, real-time monitoring, and data analytics in improving workplace safety. DOSH also aims to secure 350,000 sign-ups for its OSH Integrity Pledge, reinforcing a culture of safety and compliance nationwide. - Bernama