King, Queen extend Wesak Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, have extended Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists in the country.

Their Majesties emphasised that strong interracial ties not only form the foundation of the nation’s strength but also serve as a catalyst for unity.

“In our multiracial society, harmony is achieved when we show mutual respect and understanding toward one another.

“Together, let us build a more peaceful, united, prosperous future. Happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists in the country,” Their Majesties said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

Wesak Day, observed today, commemorates three significant events in Gautama Buddha’s life, namely his birth, enlightenment and death.