King, Queen grace Aidilfitri gathering at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Istana Negara here today.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, other Cabinet ministers, as well as top government and agency officials.

More than 300 guests were present, including Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Also present were foreign dignitaries, including diplomats from the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia and Thailand.

The buffet featured signature Johorean dishes such as kacang pool, laksa Johor and mee rebus, apart from lemang, ketupat, rendang and nasi beriani.

Guests were entertained by the Johor Military Force Band, which performed classic Hari Raya songs.

Before leaving the venue, Their Majesties spent time engaging with guests.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan.