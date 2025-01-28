King receives credentials of six envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today received the credentials of six foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara.

The envoys are Radames Jesus Gomez Azuaje of Venezuela, Shikata Noriyuki (Japan), Chantal Gaby Moser (Switzerland), Dr Netra Prasad Timsina (Nepal), Etueni Qiolele Caucau (Fiji) and Michael Wehi Mailetonga Walsh (New Zealand).

His Majesty also handed over the instrument of appointment to Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Ganeson Sivagurunathan.

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general 1 Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani.