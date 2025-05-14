King sends well-wishes, prayers to Johor govt’s haj pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today extended his well-wishes to 500 haj pilgrims from the Johor government’s delegation, who are set to depart for the holy city to perform the pilgrimage for the 1446H/2025M season.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt prayers, wishing the pilgrims good health, ease in their worship and a safe journey throughout their pilgrimage.

“The first group of Johor government’s haj pilgrims will depart for the Holy Land tonight (May 14), with further departures scheduled for Thursday and Saturday,“ the post read.

The Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) also contributed 500 food packages to the pilgrims.

Datuk Avinderjit Singh, a YSIJ trustee, presented the donation to the Johor Islamic Religious Department director Nasri Md Ali, at the Iskandar Johor Islamic Centre in Johor Bahru earlier today.

YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian also attended the event.

In the same post, Avinderjit explained that the food packages were intended to help ease the pilgrims’ journey and meet their needs during the haj.