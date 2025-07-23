King urges public vigilance during Malaysia’s dry spell

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has called for public vigilance during the ongoing dry spell, warning of heightened risks of fires and haze.

The monarch emphasised the potential health impacts, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

“The public is advised to take care of their health and monitor the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings from time to time. This is because the hot and dry weather can cause fires to spread rapidly,” His Majesty stated in a Facebook post on the official page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The King also directed authorities to step up patrols and surveillance to curb open burning, which could worsen air quality.

Current haze conditions are partly attributed to hotspots detected in Sumatra, Indonesia, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Department of Environment Director-General Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar reported that 66 out of 68 air monitoring stations nationwide recorded moderate air quality levels as of 9 am today.

Only two stations maintained good air quality readings. – Bernama