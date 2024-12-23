KUALA LUMPUR: The “Kita Gempur” initiative launched on Oct 19 can curb non-compliance by traders during the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with this Christmas celebration.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Sayuthi Bakar said its success, however, depends on the public’s cooperation in disseminating information.

He emphasised that public participation is crucial in collaborating with the government to combat trade manipulation and ensure compliance with laws and regulations by traders.

He said strict action will be taken against traders who do not comply with the implementation of the SHMMP which takes effect today until Dec 27.

Traders who fail to comply with price controls under the Christmas SHMMP can be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he said, adding that traders are required to display pink labels for goods in the price control list.

He told reporters this after a SHMMP monitoring and enforcement session at a supermarket here today.

Individuals caught selling controlled price items above the maximum price may be fined by the court up to RM100,000, imprisoned for up to three years, or both, or compounded up to RM50,000.

Companies committing the same offence can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

For the offence of failing to place a pink price tag on controlled price items, he said individuals can be fined by the court up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000.

Companies committing this offence can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Last Friday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said a total of 14 controlled items will be gazetted under the 2024 Christmas SHMMP starting Dec 23.

The items listed are essential goods for Christmas, including imported bone-in mutton; live old chickens (Sarawak only); round cabbages imported from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing cabbage); carrots; and tomatoes.

Other controlled items include red chillies, green bell peppers, imported large red onions, large yellow onions, potatoes imported from China, chicken wings, live pigs (at the farm level only), pork belly, and pork meat and fat.