KKDW launches green practices guidebook for 281 TVET institutions

LENGGONG: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has launched the TVET@KKDW Green Practices Implementation Guidebook, providing a structured approach for 281 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to adopt sustainable practices.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang stated that the guidebook was developed by the Technical Working Group Committee, which includes representatives from all KKDW-linked TVET institutions.

“The committee has held strategic discussions since May 22 to strengthen green practices and transform campuses into environmentally responsible spaces,“ she said during the initiative’s launch at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA.

The guidebook focuses on energy and water efficiency, sustainable waste management, low-carbon transportation, green building design, and integrating sustainability into curricula.

“These components align with UNESCO’s 2017 guide on greening TVET institutions,“ Rubiah added.

Implementation will occur in phases, with progress measured against sustainable development goals. Awareness sessions have already been conducted to familiarise institutions with the guidebook’s framework.

Additionally, KKDW will introduce a Green Leaf rating system, grading institutions from one to five leaves based on performance.

“Institutions scoring 51 to 100 percent will receive ratings, while those below 50 percent must improve their efforts,“ Rubiah explained. - Bernama