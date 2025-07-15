KKDW to open KEMAS kindergartens for autistic children nationwide

MELAKA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will introduce KEMAS kindergartens specifically for children with autism across all states beginning next year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang announced the initiative following requests from rural communities seeking better educational access for children with special needs.

Rubiah highlighted that while private institutions already offer such facilities in urban and suburban areas, rural families often struggle with affordability.

“KEMAS, as an agent of societal change, has agreed to implement this special kindergarten programme, starting with a pilot project in Melaka. Insya-Allah, we will expand it nationwide next year,“ she said after visiting Tabika KEMAS Istimewa @ KEMAS Hang Jebat.

The programme aims to provide dedicated care to help children with autism reach their full potential.

Rubiah emphasised the need for trained teachers and structured support to nurture these children effectively.

Meanwhile, Melaka State Housing, Local Government, and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin revealed that RM300,000 has been allocated to upgrade three special KEMAS kindergartens in Melaka Tengah, Jasin, and Alor Gajah.

The funds will improve teaching aids and facilities, including air conditioning, to enhance student comfort. – Bernama