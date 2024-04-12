PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will either provide new homes or repair rural houses damaged by the recent floods, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this initiative is one of the ministry’s efforts to assist flood victims nationwide.

“I want KKDW, through its departments, agencies and subsidiaries, to take appropriate initiatives and mobilise efforts to help flood victims.

“First, we need to assess and evaluate houses in rural areas damaged by the floods. We will either provide new homes or repair affected residences,” he said during KKDW’s monthly assembly and the innovation and quality day celebration here today.

The National Disaster Management Committee chairman also said a Flood Relief Emergency Fund would be launched to provide assistance, either in financial aid or daily necessities.

“Let us establish the Ihsan MADANI Squad comprehensively across the ministry, agencies and subsidiaries. This squad can focus on post-flood recovery efforts to assist affected families,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the MADANI government is fully focused and prepared to handle any eventualities caused by the floods.

He said preparations are underway to face the second wave of floods, predicted to occur from Dec 8 to 14, with all agencies at various levels ensuring readiness to prevent untoward incidents.

“Pahang and Johor are also expected to be affected (by floods), and we hope that state and district disaster committees are on high alert.

“Preparedness needs to start early to avoid undesirable situations,” he said, adding that the current floods are worse than in 2014.

The number of flood victims in affected states dropped to 65,899 this morning from 67,453 last night.

Three states – Kelantan, Pahang and Johor – recorded slight increases in flood victims, while three others – Terengganu, Perak, and Kedah – saw a decline. The situation in Melaka remains unchanged.