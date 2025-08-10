KKR ensures timely completion of KBKK Expressway Package 2B by 2026

KOTA BHARU: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has assured that the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai (KBKK) Expressway Package 2B project will be closely supervised to ensure completion by August 2026.

The project, which resumed in February this year, has achieved 6.1 per cent progress, surpassing the scheduled target by 5.1 per cent.

Nanta stated, “This package involves constructing a 6.2-kilometre four-lane dual carriageway with a current contract cost of RM73.7 million, now handled by Daie Engineering Sdn Bhd.”

He acknowledged challenges such as land acquisition, utility coordination, labour shortages, adverse weather, and rising material costs.

“The Works Ministry and Public Works Department will manage these issues to keep the project on track,“ he added in a Facebook post.

Inspecting the site yesterday, Nanta highlighted that Package 2B is part of the 70.4 km KBKK Expressway, aimed at reducing congestion on Federal Route 8 during peak travel periods.

“The expressway will shorten travel time from seven to four and a half hours, reduce distance by 24 km, enhance safety, and boost local economic growth,“ he said.

He emphasised that the project is more than just infrastructure, calling it a “lifeline” for Kelantan’s socio-economic development.

Upon completion, the highway will integrate into the Central Spine Road network, improving East Coast-Klang Valley connectivity.

Nanta thanked all stakeholders and stressed the urgency of delivering the project to benefit Kelantan residents without further delays. – Bernama