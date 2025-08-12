Yangwang U9 Track Edition revealed – Over 3,000hp and Nurburgring ambitions

CHINA’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has quietly dropped a bombshell in its latest product catalogue, details of a new Yangwang U9 Track Edition, a hardcore electric supercar that’s about to make even the most exotic EVs sweat.

According to Car News China, this new variant of BYD’s flagship performance machine sticks with the U9’s signature quad-motor setup, one electric motor per wheel, but cranks the numbers up to a staggering 3,019hp.

Top speed is officially listed at 350km/h, and if that sounds like overkill, it’s worth noting the current road-going U9 “only” makes 1,287hp and is priced at 1.68 million yuan (around RM1.09 million).

Visually, the Track Edition isn’t a wild departure from the standard model, but the details hint at its more aggressive nature. The example in MIIT’s filing wears deep red paint with a gloss black styling pack, sitting on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 325/35 R20 rubber.

Lightweight carbon-fibre is used extensively, including for the roof and the massive fixed rear wing, while the rear diffuser comes with adjustable blades to fine-tune downforce.

Optional aero bits will be offered too, including a more extreme carbon-fibre front splitter or an electrically adjustable rear wing.

The spec sheet reads like a race engineer’s wishlist — kerb weight is 2,480kg, with identical 325/30 R20 tyres front and rear, and a total vehicle mass of 2,630kg. Power still comes from an 80kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, good for a CLTC-rated 450km range.

The system supports brutal charging speeds of up to 500kW, meaning a 30% to 80% top-up in roughly ten minutes. Underneath, there’s a double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear, paired with BYD’s DiSus-X intelligent body control — the same party trick setup capable of three-wheel driving and synchronised body movements.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because the Yangwang U9 has already made headlines.

In 2024, it smashed China’s production car speed record at 391.94km/h and clocked an impressive 7:17.900 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. BYD isn’t done yet — earlier this year, the company confirmed plans to go back and chase even faster lap times, both at the ’Ring and at Germany’s ATP proving ground.

The numbers speak for themselves. With over 3,000hp on tap, the U9 Track Edition will have more firepower than a Lotus Evija (1,972hp) or Rimac Nevera (1,914hp). Launch details remain under wraps for now, but if it delivers on paper, this could be the car that firmly puts Yangwang in the same breath as the world’s most extreme hypercar makers.