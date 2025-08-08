Sunway University kicks off Nights of Fright 11 with spine-chilling campus preview

MALAYSIA’S #MostHappeningCampus, Sunway University, took the spotlight as it hosted the official campus launch of Nights of Fright (NOF) 11, giving students a haunting first look at what’s set to be this year’s biggest Halloween event.

Held on 8 August 2025, the exclusive preview — a first of its kind — marked a bold collaboration with Monash University, aiming to unite campuses under one terrifying, adrenaline-pumping experience.

The event, staged at the Sunway University Foyer, welcomed students and guests into the twisted universe of NOF 11, offering sneak peeks into its haunted themes, concept visuals, and most chilling of all — the story of this year’s new villain: The Puppeteer.

The launch was officiated by Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University; Mr. Lynton V. Harris, Founder & CEO of The Sudden Impact Entertainment Company; Professor Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks; and Mr. Kong Beng Kuin, CFO of Sunway Theme Parks.

Also in attendance were students and lecturers from Sunway University, Taylor’s University, and Monash University, alongside media, invited guests, and the Sunway Theme Parks management team.