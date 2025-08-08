Sunway University kicks off Nights of Fright 11 with spine-chilling campus preview

MALAYSIA’S #MostHappeningCampus, Sunway University, took the spotlight as it hosted the official campus launch of Nights of Fright (NOF) 11, giving students a haunting first look at what’s set to be this year’s biggest Halloween event.
Held on 8 August 2025, the exclusive preview — a first of its kind — marked a bold collaboration with Monash University, aiming to unite campuses under one terrifying, adrenaline-pumping experience.
The event, staged at the Sunway University Foyer, welcomed students and guests into the twisted universe of NOF 11, offering sneak peeks into its haunted themes, concept visuals, and most chilling of all — the story of this year’s new villain: The Puppeteer.
The launch was officiated by Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University; Mr. Lynton V. Harris, Founder & CEO of The Sudden Impact Entertainment Company; Professor Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks; and Mr. Kong Beng Kuin, CFO of Sunway Theme Parks.
Also in attendance were students and lecturers from Sunway University, Taylor’s University, and Monash University, alongside media, invited guests, and the Sunway Theme Parks management team.
The preview wasn’t just about screams — it was also the official launch of early bird ticket sales, available in limited quantities via Sunway Theme Parks (STP) Kedai Runcit vending machines at selected campuses and locations throughout Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.
This campus-driven initiative signals a new chapter in student engagement, bringing Malaysia’s biggest Halloween spectacle to university grounds for the first time — and the message is clear: no matter where you study, the Puppeteer is coming.
THE PUPPETEER RETURNS: BIGGER, DARKER, AND MORE THEATRICAL
Get ready — Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright is back for its 11th installment, and this year promises more terror, more thrills, and a deeper descent into darkness.
The twisted mind of the Puppeteer takes centre stage, bringing with him:
• 8 haunted houses
• 1 haunted theatre
• 3 scare zones
• 11 thrill rides
• 3 live show stages
Running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 26 September to 2 November 2025, 7.30PM to 11.30PM, NOF 11 transforms Sunway Lagoon into a grotesque playground of fear and theatrical horror.
Early Bird Phase 1 runs from 10–19 August 2025, with tickets priced at RM98, which includes one admission ticket and a mystery-flavoured popcorn voucher.
Early Bird Phase 2 follows from 20–31 August, with ticket prices at RM108, or RM206 for the Admission + Express Pass bundle for those who prefer to skip the lines.
Early bird tickets are also available via the Sunway Super App (SSA), online travel agencies (OTAs), and the Sunway Lagoon website.
STEP INTO THE PUPPETEER’S WORLD OF NIGHTMARES
This year’s horror-fest plunges visitors deep into the Puppeteer’s demented domain — a nightmarish workshop where lifeless marionettes whisper secrets, shadows move when you’re not looking, and you’re never truly alone.
From the chilling elegance of Horrorwood, where cinematic nightmares come alive, to the bloodcurdling tales of Karak – The Kampong Killers, each experience is designed to unnerve. Step too far into PontianAxe, and you’ll find a haunted theatre where the screams never stop.
For thrill-seekers, the Blind Box experience promises the unexpected — eerie encounters, hidden horrors, and strange beings lurking just beyond view.
The Puppeteer pulls the strings — and once you enter his world, there’s no turning back.
JOIN THE PUPPETEER’S STAGE
Ready to face your fears? Tickets are now available via the Sunway Super App (SSA), online travel agencies, and the official Sunway Lagoon website.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of The Puppeteer’s twisted tale. Grab your early bird tickets before they disappear into the shadows. Step into the terror: https://sunwaylagoon.com/nightsoffright11/