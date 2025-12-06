GERIK: The Ministry of Works (KKR) is in the midst of preparing a report on the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA), which aims to facilitate maintenance and paving work on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) slated to be carried out soon.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the PCA involves the use of technologies such as multi laser profiler, falling weight deflectometer, dynamic cone penetrometer and trial pit.

“The PCA began on March 13 and was completed on May 13. We are doing this (PCA) according to the latest, modern and internationally applicable methods.

“However, all the facilities or methods used depend on the allocations given, especially in building and repairing roads,” he told reporters today after checking out the location of the June 9 tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 students of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) at KM 53 of JRTB here.

Nanta had previously announced that the crash location was among the sections along the highway that had been identified for upgrading work this year, with an allocation of RM55 million.

The minister also said that various initiatives have been taken since 2023 to improve the Gerik-Jeli route, especially on the FT04 Federal Road.

Nanta said funds totalling RM80 million were also allocated to cover 55 scopes of work under the Periodic Pavement Maintenance Programme, which aims to ensure that the route on the JRTB is in good condition.

“The Work Order approval will be issued when the scope of work is listed based on the recommendations from the PCA report,” he said.

In addition, Nanta said that RM3,585,000 was allocated for the Street Light and Signal Light Maintenance Project involving the maintenance of traffic lights and the installation of solar lights along the JRTB, which will begin this July.

He said that the installation of solar lights would also involve the location of the fatal bus tragedy.

“This project is currently in the procurement process by the Perak Public Works Department, and is expected to be completed by the end of October this year,” he said.

The ministry also gives assurance that all the allocations provided would be used optimally to ensure that maintenance work at JRTB was carried out efficiently and effectively, he added.