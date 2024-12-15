KKR projects RM200b construction sector spending next year

PONTIAN: The Works Ministry (KKR) is projecting spending in the construction sector of RM200 billion, covering the government sector, government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and the private sector, next year.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the projection included projects on the construction of roads, highways and bridges, slope and building repairs, maintenance of various facilities as well as continuation of existing projects.

He said that of the total, RM88 billion is from the government’s budget, while an estimated RM32 billion is for projects implemented by GLCs and GLICs as well as RM80 billion more from the private sector.

“Next year will see the country’s development focusing on the interests of the people in a bid to expedite the implementation of projects that benefit them, including helping to meet the needs of people in remote areas,“ he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the Career Skills and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Construction Carnival organised by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) here today.

Ahmad, also the Pontian Member of Parliament, said that with such a big spending projection, the country would require more skilled workers in the construction sector to reduce dependency on foreign workers.

He added that this is in line with the implementation of the TVET construction programme by the Malaysian Building Academy (ABM) Southern Region, which requires more trainees to meet the needs of the construction industry in the future.

He said that, so far, the ABM Southern Region has trained 70,000 skilled building workers, in addition to producing at least class G3 company owners (contractors).

“This year alone, the ABM Southern Region has trained 808 youth and 782 building personnel, as well as accredited 3,100 building workers who are skilled in their respective fields.

“Our hope next year is that we can train over 2,000 youth to fill the need for skilled workers, including in Johor, which is actively implementing development work in various sectors,“ he said.

He added that the ABM is also collaborating with the Johor Petroleum Development Corporation (JPDC) and the Johor Human Capital Strategic Unit (USMIJ) in training youth to be absorbed into related jobs.